Family receives hope after car crash took 7 year old's life

A tragic accident took 3 lives earlier this week but after being relentless and not giving up, a father can mourn his daughter with his family.

TEXAS, USA — The crash occurred six miles west of Winters and preliminary crash reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety said an SUV, driven by Francisco J. Galvan Trevino of San Antonio, was traveling east on State Highway 153, while an SUV, driven by Marisa B. Ramos of Plainview, was traveling west.

Galvan tried to pass several vehicles and struck Ramos' vehicle head-on, the report said. Ramos' vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Ramos, and two of her passengers, Cissy L. Ramos and Adalynn R. Muniz, 7, both of Plainview, died in the collision.

This car crash caused a lot of pain to the Muniz family but more difficulty struck the family after. Adalynn Muniz’s father Joby Manuel Muniz is currently incarcerated in the Daniels Unit of Snyder TDCJ. His sister Amber Muniz said he has served his full 18-month sentence and the jail isn’t cooperating with the family. They want answers.

“We sent our request to have him released to Huntsville and they denied it. They did not say a reason at all and it’s not right what they’re doing. I really wish that there was more that they could do for people you know. Like something they could have for these inmates who lose loved ones. We just want justice for my brother to see his daughter laid to rest.” Muniz said.

She said on Facebook they have called the jail to see why he hasn’t been released. He has finished his exits, lab work and life classes in order to let him out in time to see his daughter.

"He’s been in there for about 18 months so he can be out any day. We're hoping that they approve it at least if he doesn't get out then we want to help him get out anyways to be able to mourn my niece but we're still trying to get them to have him come out. They should help other people who have this difficulty too. It's just an unjust thing to do" Muniz said

Many people have complained State Highway 153 is extremely dangerous and causes accidents.

The Texas Department of Transportation shows there were 12,107 serious injury crashes in Texas in 2020, with 14,656 people sustaining a serious injury.

After fighting hard throughout to week to free Joby Muniz, Amber Muniz posted on June 17 her brother will be released in time to attend his daughter’s funeral.

Her Facebook post said: “My brother Joby Muñiz is coming home to say his goodbyes and mourn his baby girl! We have to stand up for what’s right and help others that may come across this situation and I hope this helps change a corrupt system and push them to do their jobs. Thank you all for sharing and so many people contacting me doing everything you guys could I really appreciate it all! To people even ready to protest it means so much!”