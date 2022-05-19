Young animal lover looking for forever family to help her through middle school

Carla loves animals, reading, singing and dancing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Carla, 12, finds comfort through animals and reading books. She just finished sixth grade and would love nothing more than a loving family to help her through middle school.

"I just want to be loved," Carla said.

Unlike a lot of kids, Carla said she really likes going to school. The reason: her teachers.

"I don't know why, but when I'm at school, I feel like I'm at a house for a bit even though I'm not," Carla said.

But the hard part is that, because Carla is in foster care, she has to move around a lot.

"I've had to move my whole life. I was actually crying this morning because I don't want to have to lose my friends," said Carla, who recently learned she has to move to yet another foster home.

Carla finds comfort through animals. KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with her at the Switch Willo Stables, where they hung out with a horse named Durango.

"Animals were sent down from heaven above to heal people with love and kindness. I feel out of place unless I'm around animals," Carla said.

She also likes singing and dancing.

"I like animals, swimming, sports, gaming and reading lots of books," Carla said.

To learn more about Carla or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

