How to make coffee filter butterflies

A simple craft sure to keep your little ones busy.

AUSTIN, Texas — It can be hard to entertain little ones, so KVUE is here to help. Every week we've been offering crafts and projects to keep kids busy.

This week we make coffee filter butterflies, an affordable craft that is simple and doesn't need much supervision.

This isn't really a messy craft either. You might get some marker on your fingers, but it'll wash off.

Let's get into it!

Here's what you need:

Coffee filters

Markers

Squirt bottle

Pipe cleaners

Pony beads

Plastic bags

Step one:

Color your coffee filters. It's two, colored coffee filters per butterfly. It does not have to have any rhyme or reason. Just keep in mind that the colors will spread and mix, so you don't have to cover the entire filter.

Step two:

Place your coffee filters on top of your plastic bags, squirt them with water and watch the color spread.

Step three:

Let them dry. This is definitely the longest part. We got impatient and used a hair dryer to speed up the process, but if you're looking for a snack break, this is your opportunity.

Step four:

Fold your coffee filters. It is an accordion fold. My four-year-old was able to do this on her own, but younger kids might need help.

Step five:

Place your coffee filters on top of each other.

Step six:

Fold your pipe cleaner in half and us it as the butterfly's body. The coffee filters will be placed between the top and bottom of the pipe cleaners. Twist the pipe cleaner to hold the coffee filters in place. Twist the top of the pipe cleaners to create antennae.

Step seven:

Fluff out your wings to show their color.

Step eight: