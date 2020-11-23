'It would feel good' | 9-year-old shares why she wants to be adopted

Meet Stephanie who loves arts and crafts. She's looking for her "Forever Family."

BOERNE, Texas — KENS 5 journeyed up the interstate to the Texas Hill Country to meet 9-year-old Stephanie.

We asked the sweet little girl why she would like to have her own mom and dad.

"So they could take care of us", she said. When asked how she might feel to be loved by her own mom and dad, her answer was simple: "It would feel good."

Stephanie is like many foster children her age, in that, she’s had to work her way through some emotional issues. And she shared with us some of the challenges she’s overcome.

"In the past I had issues. But now I just have cry spells," said Stephanie.

She told us that she’s now doing much better, and how proud she is of herself. Miss Stephanie is also a "girly girl" whose favorite subject is art. She loves crafts!

If you would like to learn more about Stephanie, and how you might be able to adopt her, contact Family Tapestry on their website here.