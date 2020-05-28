Margaritaville Lake Resort in Conroe to open ahead of schedule | Exclusive sneak peek

With the opening date, June 26, less than a month away, your ticket to tequila is closer than you think.

CONROE, Texas — It definitely feels like summer, and it just might be the perfect time to channel your inner Jimmy Buffet.

The brand-new Margaritaville Lake Resort is just weeks away from opening in Lake Conroe. They're giving KHOU 11 an exclusive sneak peek!

We all know the song. It’s the sweet sound of summer. The melody of margaritas.

And soon, even you can be wastin' away again. That lost shaker of salt is closer than you think— on the shores of Lake Conroe.

“Now, were doing a lot of landscaping, carpeting, kind of the finish work. But the heavy construction work has been completed," Vice President of Sales and Marketing Tom Faust said.

Inside Margaritaville Resort at Lake Conroe 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Faust said the Lake Resort is ahead of schedule. The pandemic is not impacting their paradise.

“We’re going to open actually two weeks earlier than anticipated.”

The 186 acre resort includes a three acre water park, several slides and a lazy river, five Margaritaville restaurants and then some.

“A golf course, a full service spa, tennis courts, pickle ball," Faust said.

The resort also includes boat rentals, and of course, the infamous flip flop.

But the first Margaritaville in Texas is opening at an interesting time and under unprecedented rules.

“We will be practicing social distancing in the hotel, at the front desk at arrival, no more than four people in the elevator at a time," Faust said.

And restaurants will only have 50 percent occupancy.

But with the opening date, June 26, less than a month away, your ticket to tequila is closer than you think.