Cory wants to be a police officer when he grows up. But first, he just wants a family to love him.

Cory hopes to be adopted into a family that will encourage his education and career goals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet Cory. He is a spirited and spunky 14-year-old boy who enjoys a variety of music, but he has a soft spot in his heart for patriotic songs.

Cory enjoys playing video games, collecting Pokémon cards and reading books as well. He is interested in the weather and natural disasters. He thrives to either have a career related to studying the weather or protecting and serving in a law enforcement field.

He would like to be a police officer, but first he just wants a family to love him.

Cory loves pizza, burgers, and ice cream, everything a boy his age would typically love. He also likes to venture outside and play on his bike, scooter, and will jump at the chance to cool off in a swimming pool on a hot day.

Cory hopes to have a family that will encourage his education and career goals. He is also a friend to all types of animals and would really enjoy any type of family pet.

If you think you could be Cory’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 1-800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

