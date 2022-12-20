Alinah, Jenissa, and Andrea are sisters who want to stay together and share a forever family this holiday season

13-year-old Alinah plays violin, 11-year-old Jenissa enjoys gardening, and 10-year-old Andrea likes to make new friends.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For this week's Perfect Addition, we introduce you to a trio of siblings who want a place to call home.

13-year-old Alinah is known as the always happy, spunky older sister who enjoys singing and dancing. She has recently learned how to play the violin, and enjoys playing the song Beauty and the Beast on her violin. Alinah loves listening to her favorite K-pop boy band BTS.

11-year-old Jenissa loves the opportunity to play outside, and when the opportunity arises, she like to put her green thumb talents to work by doing some gardening. She also enjoys playing percussion and all other musical instruments. Jenissa, just like her sister, loves listening to K-pop boy band BTS.

10-year-old Andrea is happy and easy going; and with that type of personality she likes to make new friends. Academically, she was nominated for the gifted and talented program at school. Andrea is always striving to the right thing and make the best grades in school, as one day she would like to be a doctor.

As for their forever family they would love pets, however the most important thing is they are together with loving forever parents.

If you think you could the forever family for these siblings or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: