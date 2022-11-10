Energetic, caring and fun-spirited is how you would describe Jaylan, this week's Perfect Addition

14-year-old Jaylan has a great sense of humor and could be the Perfect Addition to your family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 14-year-old Jaylan is a big sports fan, especially soccer, and basketball, and doesn’t shy away from competition on the court or field. She finds any outdoor activity like, bike riding, and skateboarding to be fun.

Jaylan enjoys everything music such as watching YouTube music videos, and is not timid in showing off her dance moves.

She is very attentive and loves being helpful to people around her, she also has a passion towards caring for pets, and would like to have one of her own as part of her forever family.

In her forever family, Jaylan is looking for a family who is able to keep up with her energy, and willing to love her unconditionally.

If you think you could be a forever family for Jaylan, or another Texas child, please contact the Texas Department of Family Services at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process visit here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

