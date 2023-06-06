Erik is 'full of life' and could be the Perfect Addition to your family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Erik is a 13-year-old who loves to chat, and he is beyond ready for a family he can talk it up with on a daily basis. He will also help you with the chores, with a smile on his face.
Brandy Marion, Erik's caseworker, said he is full of life.
"He just loves to have fun, he loves to laugh and he is very talkative," Marion said. "He will talk your ear off all day, about all different things."
Organizing and cleaning is one of his favorite things to do and his social skills class is his favorite in school. He is interested in welding and has a bright future ahead.
If you think you could be the forever family for Erik or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.