Hailey is a sweet child who just wants a family to spend time with

8-year-old Hailey likes to watch movies and could be the Perfect Addition to your family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8-year-old Hailey enjoys spending time at home, where she likes watching movies and coloring.

When she’s outside, she is riding her scooter or going swimming. Some of her favorite activities include singing and dancing.

Hailey's favorite foods are macaroni & cheese, spaghetti, and chicken. At times, she can be shy, but she is growing her confidence and learning to do things on her own.

She enjoys attending a church camp and has fun with the activities there and loves making new friends. Hailey likes “girl time" by going shopping and doing her nails.

She looks forward to being adopted by a family where she can receive the love and attention to help her develop to her full potential, and would love some siblings!

If you think you could be Hailey’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here.

Basic Requirements

