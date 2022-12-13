Keyla and Cristina are sisters that want to be the 'Perfect Addition' to your family

14-year-old Keyla is a fan of Minecraft and 12-year-old Cristina enjoys reading.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For this week's Perfect Addition, we introduce you to siblings who want a place to call home.

14-year-old Keyla is funny, intelligent, and most importantly caring. She loves to read and can often be found lost in a good book. Keyla is a fan of Minecraft and plays any chance she gets. At school, she is on the A/B honor roll, and has a strong foundation in her faith.

12-year-old Cristina is passionate, determined, and loving. She enjoys reading all types of books. Cristina loves animals and would love to have a dog of her own. Cristina looks forward to when she attends church and youth group activities.

Together they are sweet, caring, and charming girls who enjoy riding their bikes, playing outside, jumping on the trampoline, and watching cartoons. Both girls also enjoy spending time with their foster family, and going out on family activities such as going to the park, having BBQs, attending church, and visiting the mall.

Keyla and Cristina are full of life and hope to find a family who will adopt them together and offer unconditional support, guidance and love as they keep up with them in their various activities.

"Hello, our names are Keyla and Cristina. We are sisters who love being with each other and are looking for a family who is just as active as us, " said Keyla and Cristina.

If you think you could be Keyla and Cristina’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: