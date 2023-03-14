A big sister and her little brother are looking for a loving home

Meet two really fun siblings! Big sister Renesmee and her little brother Severo are the latest cool kids featured in our 'Perfect Addition' series.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Renesmee, who is 9 years old, enjoys reading, singing, playing, watching Disney movies and working on art and crafts projects.

She loves playing with Barbies and LOL dolls, as well as taking part in pretend play. Her favorite movies are "Frozen", "Lilo & Stitch", along with "Raya and the Last Dragon".

Outdoors, she likes to play tag, ride her bike or ride her scooter. Renesmee enjoys reading stories about animals especially dogs, with the "Biscuit" books being her favorite as they are about a dog and his adventures.

Renesmee also has fun playing Roblox at the Boys and Girls Club. When it comes to food, she loves Whataburger, Panda Express, as well as homemade dishes.

Severo is a sweet and energetic 8-year-old who loves being kept busy, and really enjoys playing with his toys. He is a big fan of superhero and "Toy Story" action figures, with his favorite being Captain America. And in line with his super fun personality he will play dress up with his Woody costume or Captain America jacket and shield, creating his own escapades.

Severo is very adventurous and is always up for trying new things, one of his favorite activities is to take boat rides, or to jump on a trampoline. Like many children his age, outdoors he loves playing basketball and riding his bike, indoors its Legos and video games likes Minecraft. And hashbrowns are his favorite food.

The children who are very bonded with each other are very much seeking to be adopted together, with a family who will love and guide them as they grow up into adulthood. The pair would do well with a family that is hands-on, loving, patient, active and energetic, to be able to keep up with the two siblings.

If you think you could be the forever family for these siblings or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

