Michelle loves to make new friends, and finds the best in everything

The 14-year-old is described as an extremely happy girl.

Example video title will go here for this video

Michelle is always ready to have a fun time when the opportunity arises, as she is a child that loves to laugh and joke with everyone around her.

She might be a little shy at a first meeting however, once Michelle gets to know you, she warms and opens up to you.

When it comes to friends Michelle loves to play with others her age, along with making new friends.

She always gives her best effort in everything she does and sets high goals for herself to reach.

When it comes to entertainment, Michelle loves all types of music, especially BTS, and enjoys to sing along. She also loves to dance when she hears music from the radio.

Michelle is a very loving child who wants to have an amazing family of her own. Michelle loves animals, and would love to one day own a dog or cat, if given the opportunity.

If you think you could be Michelle’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings and where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.