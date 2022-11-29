Meet Mikalynn; a 'Perfect Addition' to your family

Mikalynn is an active 14-year-old who loves to engage in gymnastics, as she enjoys perfecting hand stands in her spare time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mikalynn likes school. Her favorite classes are science and biology; last school year she was on the A/B honor role. She is even branching out to explore her education opportunities and is taking a cosmetology class. Mikalynn hopes for a career to become a scientist or a Veterinarian, as she has a love for animals.

On Sundays, she also really enjoys attending weekly church services. Mikalynn is very social had likes to form friendships with her peers, she also has a great sense of humor, which she shares with those around her.

On her list of things she likes to do, Mikalynn says; go to the movies, parks, camping, salons, shopping, and restaurants, and she also enjoys writing and reading. Mikalynn enjoys most food, but is not a big fan of seafood.

The ideal family for her would be one who is outgoing, has a sense of humor and can provide her with the support she needs to be successful in school, home and social settings. And a family pet would be great! Mikalynn also says she looks forward to being with a family where they can have board game nights.

If you think you could be a forever family for Mikalynn, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here where a statewide listing of adoption information meetings are listed.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children

