Perfect Addition: Alexis is looking for a dedicated family that will care for him as he grows

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 4-year-old Alex is an affectionate and playful preschooler with a great willingness to learn. He is familiar with his daily routines and plays well with others his age, and looks forward to outdoors walks. Alex thrives in structure and routine, but his is also very social and loves to dance to music with other children he is friends with.

On his own time, he enjoys watching Mickey Mouse Club House, story time, playing with toy cars and Tonka Trucks.

Alex is looking for a family that is patient and willing to help him continue improving. A family that is willing to take an active role in his well-being as he continues to grow, but most importantly a family who is committed to loving him unconditionally.

If you think you could be a forever family for Alex or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process visit here.

