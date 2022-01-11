Perfect Addition: Alexis is looking for a dedicated family that will care for him as he grows

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 4-year-old Alex is an affectionate and playful preschooler with a great willingness to learn. He is familiar with his daily routines and plays well with others his age, and looks forward to outdoors walks. Alex thrives in structure and routine, but his is also very social and loves to dance to music with other children he is friends with.
On his own time, he enjoys watching Mickey Mouse Club House, story time, playing with toy cars and Tonka Trucks.
Alex is looking for a family that is patient and willing to help him continue improving. A family that is willing to take an active role in his well-being as he continues to grow, but most importantly a family who is committed to loving him unconditionally.
If you think you could be a forever family for Alex or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process visit here.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.