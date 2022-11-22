Perfect Addition: Bianca is an adventurous child looking for her forever family

Bianca is kind and creative and likes to try new things.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bianca is a very creative, adventurous, and kind 15-year-old. She has many loves such as painting and drawing, and she especially enjoys journaling about her day.

She is this week's Perfect Addition.

Bianca has always expressed that she has the most fun whenever she is out playing games with her friends. Her favorite team sports to participate in are track and volleyball.

Bianca likes to try new things all the time, such as taking part in a new sport or being able to experience something she never has before.

Bianca takes her outwards appearance very seriously, as she always want to present herself at her best. She is also into fashion and loves to get her hair and nails done, or do them herself.

At school she does very well in the in the classroom and likes to partake in extracurricular activities.

Bianca's dream family is one that will be understanding, loving, caring, and able to guide her as she grows up to reach her full potential. And if her future family has a few siblings and a pet or two … even better.

If you think you could be a forever family for Bianca, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here.

