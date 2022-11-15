Perfect Addition: Daisy has a big heart and is wanting to share it with a new family

Daisy likes to see the positives in others, is nurturing, and could be the Perfect Addition to your family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Daisy is quick to help her peers when needed. She enjoys making others laugh, and is very quick-witted.

She is this week's Perfect Addition.

Daisy is very active and loves to play outside and watch sports. Some of her favorite sports are volleyball, softball, football, basketball, and wrestling.

She also looks forward to trying new adventures, such as her most recent outing where she got to experience horseback riding, snorkeling, even jumping off cliffs into the ocean!

As a future career, Daisy says she would like to serve in the military or have a job which would allow her to work helping children.

In her downtime she enjoys music and movies of all types.

Daisy's future forever family will be a loving and supportive one, who likes being active, and taking her on outings, while encouraging her participation in extra-curricular activities.

If you think you could be a forever family for Daisy, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here.

