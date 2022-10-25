Perfect Addition: Even without a family to call her own, Zoey's positivity is contagious

8-year-old Zoey is a social butterfly and could be the Perfect Addition to your family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8-year-old Zoey enjoys laughing and joking around, making funny faces and likes to sing and dance.

Some unique fun favorite facts about Zoey: Her favorite holiday is Christmas, favorite color is pink, and she loves enchiladas and math class!

Zoey also likes to pick her own outfits and style her hair. She likes to try new things and is not afraid of an adventure.

If you think you could be a forever family for Zoey, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process visit here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

