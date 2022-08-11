Perfect Addition: Geraldine is a friendly child looking for her forever family

8-year-old Geraldine is a talented young lady and could be the Perfect Addition to your family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8-year-old Geraldine likes riding her bike, playing video games, and watching videos & movies. She is very talented, as she enjoys dancing, and has very artistic skills when it comes to drawing and coloring.

In the classroom Geraldine enjoys learning math, social studies, and science being her favorite classes at school.

A perfect family for Geraldine would be one with a lot of energy and love to share, along with an enjoyment for spending time at the park and attending church on Sunday. Geraldine does not have a pet of her own, but likes playing with the dog at her foster home.

If you think you could be a forever family for Geraldine or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here.

