Perfect Addition: Luis wants to be adopted into a loving home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Luis is a charming 12-year-old who likes playing and watching sports... and he desperately wants a loving family to share these joys with.

"He likes playing football, basketball and wants to join karate in the future and he likes to be very active," caseworker Jorge Vela said.

He is also a big movie fan, action movies in particular. With his new family, he would like to have a pet to play with and love.

Luis is very smart and does very well in school. He needs a family who can keep up with his energy and be there for him forever.

If you think you could be the forever family for Luis or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

