Happy, funny, and friendly is how you would describe Sarah, this week's Perfect Addition

12-year-old Sarah is a morning bird and could be the Perfect Addition to your family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 12-year-old Sarah likes to wake up early, even on weekends, to participate in activities in or out of the home. She enjoys spending time swimming, riding her bike, listening to music, and putting her creative talents with arts & crafts to task.

Recently, Sarah has learning about gardening at her current foster home.

Sarah does well in school and is thinking about which of her schools activities and sports she would like to take part in. Outside of the classroom, when out- and- about, she enjoys going to the movies or eating at a restaurant, with some of her favorite foods being tacos, beef enchiladas and pizza.

In her dream of a forever family, Sarah would like a mother and father, siblings and a family dog.

If you think you could be a forever family for Sarah, or another Texas child, please contact the Texas Department of Family Services at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process visit here.

