Veronica always has a smile on her face but a forever family would make her even happier

16-year-old Veronica enjoys her time playing with animals and someday wants to become a veterinarian.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Texas child wants a family to call her own.

16-year-old Veronica enjoys her time playing with animals, and has expressed her love for them as her leading reason to consider a career as a veterinarian. As the well-being of animals are very important to her.

For entertainment, Veronica enjoys listening to pop, hip-hop, rap, and any musician that is mainstream and has a good beat to their music. She also likes collecting candles from Bath and Body Works.

Veronica enjoys spending time with her current caretakers and their extended family members, which is why she knows she wants to be a part of her own forever family. She says she is looking for a family who will provide her with a forever connection that will always have an endless amount of love.

Veronica truly desires to have a strong connection with an adoptive mother, as she would love to have a mother/daughter relationship. She would also like to be a part of family who has many pets!

In her own words …. "Hi I am Veronica, I enjoy playing, making, listening to music, playing with animals, and hope to work with animals when I grow up."

If you think you could be Veronica’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

