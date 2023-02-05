Sarah wants to find a forever family

She loves all kinds of pets, but her favorite are dogs. Sarah would like to be a part of a family with single parent or two parent household.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah is a 12-year-old pre-teen, who is happy, energetic and outgoing, as she has a great sense of humor.

Uniquely Sarah, she likes to wake up early for school and early even on weekends, as she looks forward to participating in various activities in or out of the home.

Activities such as, swimming, riding bikes, going to the movies or a parks, and working on arts & crafts tops her list of things to do. She also has fun going to restaurants and listening to music. Sarah’s favorite foods include tacos, beef enchiladas and pizza.

Sarah played volleyball at school and plans to continue playing in the next season.

She loves all kinds of pets, but her favorite are dogs. Sarah would like to be a part of a family with single parent or two parent household, and she would like have siblings around her age or older.

If you think you could be Sarah’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption click here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

