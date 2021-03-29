Target's Car Seat Trade-In program is back

DENVER — Target’s semi-annual Car Seat Trade-In program is back this April.
The Minneapolis-based retailer announced guests can head to their local Target store to trade in their old car seats and receive a 20% off coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear when they trade in an old car seat with Target Circle.
Target said the program will run from Monday, April 5 to Saturday, April 17 at participating Target stores.
Target’s Car Seat Trade-In program began in April 2016 and has recycled more than 1,100,000 car seats, or more than 17 million pounds of plastic and counting.
Car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, and transformed into new products such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as carpet padding.
To find a participating store, please head to Target.com.
