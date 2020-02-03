CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the toddler and preschool years it's hard for little ones to express themselves. Their frustration often leads to temper tantrums, and while frustrating, this behavior is normal. How to cope? "You need to slow down, and listen, and talk with these children," says Dr. John Lusins, medical director of Bayview Behavioral Hospital. "Don't hit them because that doesn't solve anything."

When older children continue to act out, however, this could actually be a condition known as disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, or DMDD. It's a term developed in the last 5 years to address extreme irritability, anger, and frequent, intense temper outbursts in children from 6 to 12 years old.

If parents suspect their child is going through behavior issues that don't seem age-appropriate, they should consult their pediatricians. Dr. Lusins says different therapies and treatments can be used in conjunction to help kids develop coping skills and get to feeling better.

Here are some tips for handling early childhood temper tantrums.