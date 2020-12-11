Texas Child Support Division sets new record for Texas children

TEXAS, USA — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that the Office of Attorney General's Child Support Division has set a new record by collecting $4.8 billion in child support in 2020.
The Child Support Divison has also been able to successfully transition to a virtual service delivery model in response to COVID-19.
Serving over 1.6 million children in Texas, the state currently leads the nation in child support collections.
Attorney General Ken Paxton has expressed how proud he is of the division's hard work and dedication.
“I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our Child Support Division to improve the lives of Texas children and ensure that families receive the support they need and deserve. This success is particularly remarkable in light of the challenges the division faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of physical offices. The Division’s performance improves each year and, as such, continues to benefit children across the state.”