'There's too many unknowns still': Texas health officials green-light limited nursing home visits, but some families remain wary

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says this serves as a critical first step to reuniting loved ones.

SAN ANTONIO — Families are finally getting to see their loved ones at nursing homes following guidance from Texas health officials that changed rules surrounding visitation amid the pandemic last week.

"My grandmother is my whole world. She's the glue to our family," said Jenifer Torres, whose grandmother resides at the St. Francis Nursing home.

Her grandmother is 83-year-old Mary Jo Morales. The Torres family has been dealing with quite the scare recently.

"For us, we actually are experiencing COVID firsthand. My grandmother did test positive last month," Torres said.

The pandemic has separated loved ones, causing fear and anxiety.

"Not being able to hold her hand, not being able to hug her, to tell her it's going to be OK, that we're there for her and we love her has been a life-changing experience for all of us," Torres said.

State health offiicals are now giving the green light for nursing homes and long-term care facilities to bring families a little closer together. Limited visitation is allowed at facilities with no active coronavirus cases.

But there are rules. Visits are to be outdoors only. Physical contact is off-limits. Certain facilities may permit in-door visitation with plexiglass barriers in place.

Dr. Sandra Guerra, with Metro Health, says the state's guidance draws a fine line around safety with the potential to improve overall mental health.

"I think it's definitely a very tough balance that both administrators, as well as facilities and families, need to balance," she said. "But we know that protecting someone from COVID is everyone's No. 1 priority."

As for Torres, it'll be awhile before she gets to hug her grandmother again.

"Even though I want it more than anything, I just don't think that it's time. There's too many unknowns still and I would rather protect my loved one at all costs," Torres said.

Torres noted her grandmother is now out of isolation and is well on her way to making a full recovery.