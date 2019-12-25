SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Green, originally from Fort Worth, moved to San Antonio four years ago.

His mother, Jennifer Green, said her son was last seen leaving work, which was located at 7905 Bandera Road, on Nov. 6, 2015.

Green said she told police it was out of character for her son to just leave without warning.

"They feel like, because he was 23 at the time of his disappearance, that he just walked away, he didn't want to be bothered. That wasn't the case and we feel that is still not the case," Green said.

Standing with family, Green described her son as a caring, compassionate, and sometimes timid person. He would have been 27 years old.

"Christmas was his favorite. He always felt that even if you were on the street, you still deserved a gift to open up," Green said. "When you know him, he's drawing you into him and he's not someone you'll forget. He's not someone you forget."

On Saturday, the Green family and friends hand-delivered gifts and fed more than 100 homeless people.

All this while sharing fliers of Jordan and other missing people from San Antonio, hoping someone will recognize them.

"With God's grace and mercy, we'll continue, and one day you will be home where you belong. We love you," Green said of her son.

If you have any information about Jordan Green, call SAPD Crime Stoppers at (210)224-STOP. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that leads authorities to Jordan Green or anyone responsible for his disappearance.

