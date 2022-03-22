Fiesta de los Niños is bringing children at the hospital the care they need

We spoke with Sean Pieri, Vice President of Development at Driscoll Children's Hospital, about what the event does for their patients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fiesta de los Niños is celebrating its 30th year of bringing together community and businesses to provide high quality healthcare to the children of South Texas.

Recently, officials with Flint Hills Resources presented the hospital with a $80,000 check in announcement of the event! Each year, 100% of proceeds from the event go directly to the hospital.

And to get to know more about the event and what we can do to pitch in, we spoke with Sean Pieri, Vice President of Development at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

We asked, how important is Fiesta de los Niños this year after what we've been through the last two years?

Well when it comes to serving those in need, Pieri said that "nothing enables us more to do that than private support." This year he says they plan to top $40 million in support over the lifetime of the event.

What are they focusing on this year?

"This year we're expecting over 1,600 people and the proceeds from the event will fund a Mobile CT Scanner," Pieri explained, "This will be the only one for children in South Texas, and one of just a handful in the entire region."

With this equipment, they'll be able to take a quick, safe analysis in the patient's room.

Finally we asked how people can get involved if they want to come have fun.

"Anybody can get involved in the community; you can certainly support Driscoll by going to our website." Pieri said.

It's a great way to get involved with the community, help children in need, and even have some fun with this local staple. So be sure to check out the full interview with Sean Pieri above.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26 at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall, 1901 North Shoreline Blvd.

For tickets or for more information, call Driscoll’s Development Foundation at (361) 694-6401 or visit www.driscollchildrens.org/fiesta-de-los-ninos.

