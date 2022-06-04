Fire risk remains high; here's how to protect yourself, your family, and your home

As the risk of wildfire activity stays high, the Forest Service is reminding everyone to do their part to stay safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since the start of 2022, wildfires across the state of Texas have burned over 403,000 acres of our land. March, alone, saw 978 wildfires burn over 348,000 acres.

The Forest Service is encouraging all Texans to take steps to help reduce the risks. It's more important than ever as fire activity, and fire conditions, remain high.

Here's a few things you can do to help:

Use non-flammable landscaping materials within 30-feet of your home

Remove dead vegetation from under the deck of your home

Remove dead vegetation from within 10-feet of your home

Prune trees so low-hanging branches do not touch the ground

Park your car away from grass and other plants

Safely dispose of your cigarette butts

Lastly, if you spot a wildfire, immediately contact local authorities.

You can call 911, or report the fire online at nifc.gov.

A quick response can save lives and property, so if you see it, call it in. Don't wait for someone else to do your part for you.

