CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is hosting the March of Dimes community baby shower that will benefit mothers and their babies!

Gatherings at the end of the day will help support prenatal education and care for women in your community.

The main focus attached to the community baby shower is making sure Nueces County is aware and educated of how premature births can be caused.

Premature birth is the #1 killer of babies in the United States. That being said, 1 in 10 babies in the U.S. are born too early.

Nueces County had a preterm birth rate of 13% in 2015. That's 1.3% above the state average

March of Dimes encourages the community take the time to get educated by stopping at our KIII studios and talking with Driscoll's Health Plan.

Donations from monetary, baby wipes, diapers, diaper rash ointment to toys that a newborn can play will be accepted until 6:30 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: