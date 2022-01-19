'Fit Fest' happening Saturday, here's what you need to know

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — January is almost over and if you haven’t started on your new year resolution there’s still time. If your resolution happens to involve fitness, Fit Fest 2022 is happening this weekend to help you accomplish those goals!
Fit Fest is taking places Saturday, January 22 at the American Bank Center starting at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets are $6 at the door, but free for kids 13 years and younger.
Multiple local gyms will be at the event. The fit fest is all about helping residents in the community reach their fitness goals and see all the options that are available to them across the city.
3News reporter Julissa Garza spent Wednesday morning at ‘9Round’ Corpus Christi for a look at what they’ll be showing residents at the event this Saturday.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- All four tires stolen from truck in broad daylight outside South Texas movie theater
- Family begs for justice after father is killed in hit-and-run
- Corpus Christi firefighter turns self in to police after accusations of indecency with a child
- Health district split delayed, County Commissioners agree to 30 day extension
- Beeville resident brings the heat after competing on 'Forged in Fire' reality show
- Testing wastewater for COVID-19 can be an effective early detection tool, but Corpus Christi isn't doing it
- 'Extreme risk': Nueces County COVID-19 threat level at red
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County