'Fit Fest' happening Saturday, here's what you need to know

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — January is almost over and if you haven’t started on your new year resolution there’s still time. If your resolution happens to involve fitness, Fit Fest 2022 is happening this weekend to help you accomplish those goals!

Fit Fest is taking places Saturday, January 22 at the American Bank Center starting at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are $6 at the door, but free for kids 13 years and younger.

Multiple local gyms will be at the event. The fit fest is all about helping residents in the community reach their fitness goals and see all the options that are available to them across the city.

3News reporter Julissa Garza spent Wednesday morning at ‘9Round’ Corpus Christi for a look at what they’ll be showing residents at the event this Saturday.

