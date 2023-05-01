Flights of Angels coming May 1, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HALO-Flight's annual golf tournament, called Flights of Angels, is scheduled for May 1 at the Northshore Country Club in Portland.
Team spots are still available.
HALO-Flight's mission is to provide emergency medical transport for critically ill or injured persons requiring medical or trauma facilities within our South Texas service area. Emergency assistance is provided to all persons regardless of their ability to pay.
Reach out to Heather Kiss at heathers@haloflight.org or call 361-815-4948 to discover how you can take part. Or click here to learn more.
