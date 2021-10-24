Coastal Bend Food Bank holds emergency food distribution

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be providing an emergency food distribution from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday Oct. 25th. Pre-registration is required.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency food distribution event this Monday, October 25th.

The food distribution event will be held at the Greyhound Racetrack, 5302 Leopard St., from 2-4 p.m. while supplies last.

Organizers would like to remind you that pre-registration is required, and ask you not to arrive before 1:00 p.m.

In order for the event to proceed smoothly organizers ask that you remain in your vehicle, have your trunk empty and open, and refrain from using your phone while in line.

