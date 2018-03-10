Did you know Oct. 4 is National Taco Day? Whether you want to celebrate that day or just start your day off right, here's an easy taco recipe worth trying out.
Ingredients:
- 2 corn tortillas
- 2 eggs
- Coconut oil spray
- 1 cup fresh spinach
- 1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
- ¼ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced
- 2 tbsp almonds, slivered
- Cholula to taste
Directions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together eggs.
- Spray a non-stick pan with coconut oil.
- Place eggs in hot pan, begin to lightly scramble, add spinach, basil and tomatoes.
- Add almonds if desired.
- To serve, split egg scramble between 2 warmed tortillas.
- Drizzle hot sauce to taste.
© Kin Community