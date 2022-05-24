Arby's joins fast-food burger game

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is available through July 31 at participating Arby's locations nationwide.

INDIANAPOLIS — "We have the meats" — which now includes a burger at Arby's for the first time.

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is available through July 31 at participating locations nationwide.

The 6.4-ounce burger, which is 50% larger than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, is made up of 52% American Wagyu and 48% ground beef.

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger comes with an American Wagyu blended burger, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special burger sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun. Bacon and ranch can also be added to the burger.

"Boring burgers are a fast-food staple, so Arby’s felt compelled to raise the bar with a Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s, in a news release. "As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive thru. Overdone burgers are over and done."

The burger costs $5.99 by itself and $8.69 as a small combo with fries and a drink. Prices may vary by location.

Click here to find the nearest Arby's location.