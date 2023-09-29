Barbi's Tiny Chefs: Spring salad

Get your greens in with this kid approved and easy to make Spring salad!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week Barbi's Tiny Chefs and Chef Shelby Peña from the Coastal Bend Food Bank teach us how to make an easy and delicious spring salad, that is yes, kid approved!

Ingredients

Green salad

5 ounces (about 5 cups) spring green salad blend

1 large or 2 small Granny Smith apples

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup pepitas or chopped raw pecans

2 ounces (about 1/3 cup) chilled goat cheese

Apple cider vinaigrette

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Toast the pepitas: in a medium-sized skillet, toast the pepitas over medium heat, stirring frequently, until they are turning golden on the edges and making little popping noises (if using pecans instead, warm them just until they are fragrant). Transfer the pepitas to a small bowl to cool. Make the dressing: in a cup or a jar, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard and salt until well blended. Season to taste with pepper. Just before serving, chop the apple into thin, bite-sized pieces. Place your greens in a large serving bowl. Top with sliced apple, dried cranberries and toasted pepitas. Use a fork to crumble the goat cheese over the salad. Drizzle the salad with just enough dressing to lightly coat the leaves once tossed (you probably won't need all of it). Gently toss to mix all of the ingredients and serve!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!