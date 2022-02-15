Sweet treats in Sinton: Beloved bakery reopens its doors after closing last year

Sinton Bakery has been a staple in the town for three decades now. After having to close in 2021, they were finally able to reopen to a surge of community support.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a long time coming, but at last Sinton Bakery is reopening. Come 6:00 Wednesday morning, their doors will be open wide for everyone who has been missing their sweet treats.

It was back in June of 2021 that the store announced it was closing, so people have been excited to return. Our Simoné Simpson visited the bakery today to speak with manager Angie Rosales.

Not even five minutes after parking her vehicle, two customers approached Angie to ask if the shop was open. She is almost speechless with the community's support.

"It means a lot. His grandfather started these businesses, and intended to take care of his family." Angie said, "And we try to keep it over, you know, during COVID, as much as we could, unfortunately, we had a shutdown."

When Angie says 'His grandfather', she's referring to her fiancé, Sergio Amaya's grandfather: Estaban Amaya. He's the man who began this beloved bakery thirty years ago.

It's a story decades in the making, and Angie says that she wants to keep it going for generations to come.

And it's a good thing she does, because the community's outpouring of support says just how much they love it.

"We were still in shock," Angie said about just how wide reaching the support was, "Because before we close, you know, we're pretty popular with the town. But sharing everything, we get comments and messages from people out of town for people out of state."

The staff is going to be working through the night to prepare for 6:00 a.m. when they open, but what Angie's most looking forward to?

"Seeing everybody's faces, I'm so excited to see all my old customers and, and just to interact with everybody."

Sergio and Angie are hoping to keep Estaban's dream alive and pass it on to their son, Lorenzo.

Because for them, that's what it's all about.

"We're just so happy that we can do this in memory of him. And this is all for him."

Be sure to follow them on Facebook. And if you can, stop by to pick up some tasty treats!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.