Ben & Jerry's introduces 'Change the Whirled,' a vegan ice cream, in honor of activist and ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Editor's note: The above video is from December 2020.

Vermont-based ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's on Thursday introduced a new vegan flavor, Change the Whirled Non-Dairy, to honor former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and racial justice activist Colin Kaepernick.

The non-dairy combination of cookies and caramel "honors Colin's activism in pursuit of racial justice," the company said.

Kaepernick's proceeds from sales of the ice cream will benefit his Know Your Rights Camp, whose mission is to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

Know Your Rights Camp hosts free camps across America and internationally, engaging Black and Brown youth around social justice issues through education and self-empowerment.

Change the Whirled Non-Dairy is made with sunflower butter and is 100% certified vegan -- just like Kaepernick himself, Ben & Jerry's said.

"We’re proud to be working with a dedicated activist like Colin Kaepernick, whose work helped spark the international conversation around racial justice," the company said. "Follow the graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls as you dig into this cara-melt-in-your-mouth vegan dessert masterpiece and consider how you, too, can help change the whirled."