SAN ANTONIO — Bill Miller B-B-Q announced it will continue its tradition of offering "Fish Fridays" through Lent.

Lent begins Wednesday and ends Thursday, April 9. But you can continue to grab a Bill Miller fish platter until April 10.

Whether you want your fish plain or on a bun, you can grab a platter while supplies last.

