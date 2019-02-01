BRENHAM, Texas – Blue Bell Ice Cream is kicking off 2019 with a new flavor for the Mardi Gras season!

Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will be released to stores this week in the half gallon size. To sweeten the occasion, for the first time, the flavor is available in all areas that sell Blue Bell products.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

The Mardi Gras inspired dessert is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.

Blue Bell enthusiasts may remember that Mardi Gras King Cake is a combination of two previous flavors, Mardi Gras, introduced in 2004, and King Cake, first produced in 2006.

“We still receive requests for Mardi Gras and King Cake because our fans never forget a flavor,” Breed said. “But, you have the best of both worlds with our Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream.”

And just like the annual celebration, Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream is only available for a limited time.

