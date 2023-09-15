x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Barbi's Tiny Chefs: Breakfast energy bites recipe

These bites are quick and easy to make, and will give you the energy needed to get through the morning!

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week on Barbi's Tiny Chefs, we show you how to make breakfast energy bites that are quick and easy. 

Credit: Coastal Bend Food Bank

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups old fashioned rolled oats you can also swap quick oats or a blend of half quick, half old fashioned 

2 tablespoons "power mix-ins" chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, or additional rolled oats 

1/2 cup nut butter of choice 

1/3 cup honey or maple syrup 

1 teaspoon vanilla extract 

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 

1/2 cup mix-ins: 

  • Chocolate chips 
  • Coconut flakes 
  • Nuts 
  • Seeds 
  • Dried raisins or cranberries 

Directions

  1. Place all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl: oats, power mix-ins, nut butter, sweetener, vanilla extract, salt, mix-ins, and any other spices you'd like to add. 
  2. Stir to combine. If the mixture seems too wet, add a bit more oats. If it's too dry, add a bit more nut butter. It should resemble a somewhat sticky dough that holds together when lightly squeezed. 
  3. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set (this will make the balls easier to roll later on). 
  4. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and portion the dough into balls of desired size. (I use a cookie scoop to make mine approximately 1 inch in diameter). Enjoy! 

Before You Leave, Check This Out