Barbi's Tiny Chefs: Breakfast energy bites recipe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week on Barbi's Tiny Chefs, we show you how to make breakfast energy bites that are quick and easy.
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups old fashioned rolled oats you can also swap quick oats or a blend of half quick, half old fashioned
2 tablespoons "power mix-ins" chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, or additional rolled oats
1/2 cup nut butter of choice
1/3 cup honey or maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup mix-ins:
- Chocolate chips
- Coconut flakes
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Dried raisins or cranberries
Directions
- Place all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl: oats, power mix-ins, nut butter, sweetener, vanilla extract, salt, mix-ins, and any other spices you'd like to add.
- Stir to combine. If the mixture seems too wet, add a bit more oats. If it's too dry, add a bit more nut butter. It should resemble a somewhat sticky dough that holds together when lightly squeezed.
- Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set (this will make the balls easier to roll later on).
- Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and portion the dough into balls of desired size. (I use a cookie scoop to make mine approximately 1 inch in diameter). Enjoy!