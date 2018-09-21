AUSTIN — If you have recently bought a four-ounce package of Buc-ee's Hill Country Brand teriyaki beef, you should check the "best by" date on the packaging.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday they're recalling 690 pounds of ready-to-eat teriyaki beef jerky made at the Junior's Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo, Texas because of possible contamination with foreign matter -- more specifically hard metal after a customer reported the issue on Sept. 17.

Food safety officials said the product is labeled "Best By 08-09-2019 and a lot code of 220-272." The bear establishment number listed inside the USDA mark of inspection is "EST 48213."

All of the products were shipped to stores and businesses in Texas, officials said. Customers who might have purchased the jerky are asked to throw it away or return it to the place they bought it. Food safety officials said the meat product should not be eaten.

While food safety authorities are recalling the product, they added that there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or reactions to the product as of Friday, Sept. 21. However, anyone who believes they became ill after consuming the product should contact their doctor.

