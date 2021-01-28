Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if Super Bowl goes to overtime

If the game goes to OT, the offer will be redeemable to everyone in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, Feb. 22 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to defend their title or for Tom Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings if Super Bowl LV goes to overtime on Feb. 7. The offer would then be redeemable to everyone in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, Feb. 22 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

“Overtime is synonymous with Buffalo Wild Wings and we’re leaning into that yet again this year with free wings for America if the Big Game goes into overtime. Because the only thing better than extra football is free wings," Buffalo Wild Wings Chief Marketing Officer Rita Patel said in a press release.

Buffalo Wild Wings' annual promotion has nearly been redeemed the last two years.

In 2020, with just over 6 minutes left to play in Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to trail the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. However, the Chiefs went on to score two more touchdowns, winning the game 31-20.

In 2019, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were tied 3-3 going into the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII, but the Patriots scored a touchdown and field goal in the final quarter to win the game 13-3.

Maybe the third time's the charm this year?

Only one of the 54 previous Super Bowls has gone to overtime. The New England Patriots made a big comeback in 2017 while trailing the Atlanta Falcons by 19 heading into the final quarter. The Patriots won the game 34-28 after winning the coin toss and scoring a touchdown on their first drive.