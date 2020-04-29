CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since 1946, CC Produce has been servicing the Coastal Bend and now, as phase one of Texas reopening begins this Friday, the company wants to help local restaurants start back up.

If you are a local restaurant owner, call 361-884-4025 to set up an account and receive $30 credit for free delivery or curbside pick up.

For a look at their inventory, click here.

"We feel it's very important to support and welcome back local restaurants," owner John Powell said. "We can't wait to enjoy their tasty, wonderful foods in a safe and compliant manner."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: