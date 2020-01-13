CLEVELAND — Calling all Chick-fil-A fans! Who's hungry?

The fast food chain is offering free chicken nuggets for all of its customers through the end of the month.

Here’s how it works: A free eight-count order of classic nuggets will be given to anybody “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the company’s app now through Jan. 31. Guests can redeem the offer either in a restaurant, in a drive-thru or by placing a mobile order within the Chick-fil-A app.

“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”

Also starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is adding its Kale Crunch Side to menus nationwide. It features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds.

Not feeling free nuggets? You can trade the free nuggets offer via the Chick-fil-A app for a complimentary Kale Crunch Side until Jan. 31.

Kale Crunch Side at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

RELATED: The story of Swensons and its iconic Galley Boy burger: NorthEATS Ohio

RELATED: Popeye's favorite food is ... what?! Hilarious confusion on 'Family Feud'

RELATED: Rudy's Strudel and Bakery announces chicken paprikash paczki ahead of Paczki Day

RELATED: Cleveland's Banter makes Food Network's 'Best Sandwiches in America' list

RELATED: Noodlecat closes at Westlake's Crocker Park

RELATED: A taste of 2020's food trends: Doug Trattner reports