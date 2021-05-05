Choice Food Pantry reopens in Corpus Christi

The pantry was closed in April 2020 as COVID cases began to rise.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, a local food pantry has finally reopened its doors to help those in need in the community.

The Choice Food Pantry on Oliver Court in Corpus Christi was closed in April 2020 as COVID cases began to rise.

Volunteers celebrated the reopening of the Catholic Charities sponsored food bank so that people can once again get groceries for themselves and their families each month.

Richard Thorte, a volunteer and pantry client says:

"Through the coronavirus, I lost some work hours and they picked up on the fact that I was kind of hurting at work because I'm an in home health provider and they said 'Hey, you qualify for the bag, so they set me up with that and for the Lone Star card," volunteer and pantry client Richard Thorte said.

"It's very important because it gives our clients their dignity back," volunteer Elma Ortiz said. "They're not just getting a bag of food. They get to actually pick and choose what they eat or what they want their families to eat."

To register for grocery help, call Catholic Charities at 361-929-0987.

