Corn ribs, asada tacos and loaded fries | New San Antonio food truck opens to public

SAN ANTONIO — So many options, it can be hard to choose.

There's a brand new food truck business that just opened, and it's called Mad Cow. They're a family-owned business that puts their twist on iconic San Antonio foods, like elote.

But instead of corn in a cup, they have corn ribs.

"Since I was a kid, I've loved food. Seeing my mom cook growing up kind of caught on, and it became a passion of mine. It was kind of easy to figure out where I was going from there," said co-owner Jesse Reyes.

It all started when Reyes' father asked a question that eventually led to their success.

"My father came to me a couple of weeks ago and asked me, 'Hey, should we partner up in this thing?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, let's definitely do it.'" said Reyes. "So we bought the trailer and we kind of took off from there."

Their social media photos are so high definition, we had to see the menu items for ourselves, made from scratch.

Asada taco

"We start with a corn tortilla and chopped beef. To that we add shredded cheese, queso fresco and our sauces on top of that. We add our bell peppers that are slow-grilled and refrigerated, so they're nice and cold and got a good crunchy bite," said Reyes.

Loaded French fries

"I love French fries. My wife loves French fries. So we decided to put our asada, or even brisket, on top of the fries. And we top it with our shredded cheese and our homemade salsa, which is a pepper sauce. And then we smother it with beef. Barbecue sauce for the brisket," said Reyes.

Corn ribs

"One of our favorites is the corn ribs. It's a corn quartered into four pieces, dropped in the fryer. We plate it. We add butter to it, hot sauce, mayo and cheese, and we garnish with some cilantro. It's just delicious," said Reyes.

You can click here to check out their social media and see where they will be parked, serving the community.

And Reyes hopes everyone can come out to try their food.

"One of my biggest joys is seeing the smile on people's faces when they take the first bite. And they're just like, wow, this is great," said Reyes. "This is why we do it, you know, and nothing else. Make everybody happy."

