Come hungry! Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival offers taste of South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Save your appetite and head to the 6th annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival this weekend!

50 of the best food trucks will be lined up on Chaparral and Peoples Streets on Saturday, April 1 with all kinds of different cuisines.

There will also be live music, an arts and crafts alley, face painting, petting zoo and plenty of activities for the kids at the Kids Zone.

The event is free, attendees just have to pay for their food and drinks.

The fun kicks off at noon Saturday and goes until 10 p.m.

