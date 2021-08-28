Craving Texas BBQ? This business has brisket, turkey legs and 'dino ribs'

"It's smoked in a few different types of wood. It's anywhere from eight to 12 hours smoke time. It's Texas gold."

SAN ANTONIO — When you slice the brisket to find it’s oh so juicy, you’ve stumbled upon true Texas BBQ.

This week, we were able to visit with Double A’s BBQ, a business on wheels that you can call to cater for you or an event.

"I'm from San Antonio, from the south side, and we do things a little bit different here," said Adrian Davila, owner of Double A's. "You don't realize they're different until people from outside the city come to your city and say, 'Wow, that's pretty amazing.'"

Davila runs the business with his family. He decided to quit his job in real estate and pursue his passion for BBQ, enrolling in a master class.

"I started in October with the classes, and ever since then, it's just been a snowball effect. It kind of really brought out the passion that I was really interested in all this time. Ever since then, I've been hooked," said Davila.

As for the food, he walked us through their fan favorites:

Texas prime brisket

"It's smoked in a few different types of wood. It's anywhere from eight to 12 hours smoke time. It's Texas gold. If you got good brisket, everything should be good," said Davila.

Dino Ribs

"They’re beef short ribs, and so they’re pretty massive," said Davila. He puts it on a bun with mac and cheese and BBQ sauce.

Smoked turkey leg

"Something traditionally to San Antonio and Fiesta -- we're always looking for that good turkey leg. So, you can't go wrong with turkey legs," said Davila.

He hopes he can one day turn the trailer into a full-time food truck. But for now, he’s just enjoying the people who call him to cater.

"I took that leap of faith and it's the best thing I've ever done," said Davila. For more info on Double A's BBQ, like their contact info, click here.

"I appreciate the opportunity for coming out and and allowing us to showcase our food. San Antonio is home to a lot of great, great pit masters. So, I'm just excited just to be part of that," said Davila.